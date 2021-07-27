On Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid was taken aback by the makeover of an Eastenders star.

When Adam Woodyat arrived on Good Morning Britain today, Susanna Reid was taken aback by his change.

The actor, who is best known for playing Ian Beale on Eastenders, went on the show to talk about his new theatre production, which is based on Peter James’ novel Looking Good Dead.

Gaynor Faye, who is best known for her roles as Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and Megan Macey in Emmerdale, joined the ITV breakfast program on a video call with the legendary Liverpool F.C. fan.

Susanna Reid was clearly taken aback by his new appearance.

“Adam, it’s lovely to see you,” the TV presenter added. You have an entirely different appearance!”

“Yes,” the soap veteran joked after a brief pause. I haven’t shaven or washed my hair in a long time.”

Last year, the Eastenders star credited his weight loss to a new training routine that included a lot of cycling in a post on Instagram. In 2017 and 2019, he also ran the London Marathon.

After his character Ian Beale was exposed for being largely responsible for the death of Dennis Rickman Jr., Adam is currently on sabbatical from Eastenders.

When his character will return to Albert Square has yet to be determined.