On finding new love on TikTok, Mama June says, “I’m Learning To Love Me First.”

Following allegations linking her to several TikTok influencers, Mama June Shannon has made it clear that she is not searching for a serious relationship right now.

The 42-year-old reality star took to TikTok on Monday to respond to a query about why she isn’t looking for new love on the site, despite the fact that she has been highly active on it recently. Mama June clarified that it is not her top priority right now.

“I’m going to say this publicly here… I’m all by myself, is my response. [First], I’m learning to love myself. I’m learning to take care of myself. In a video she released online, she said, “I’m learning to know who I am within and what I really want in my next relationship.”

The star of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” went on to say that she hates being “single” because she enjoys “being with someone, showing them affection, showering them with care, speaking with them at bedtime — I like all those things.”

Mama June went on to say that she’s “not really looking for love right now,” but that she’ll know when she finds it. She ended her video by expressing her desire to discover true love someday and wishing her viewers success in their search.

Many admirers replied positively to the We TV star’s message, with the majority of them agreeing with her. They also complimented her on prioritizing herself for the time being.

“Periodt queen!” exclaims the narrator. One person wrote, “Love yourself first before you love anyone else.”

“Everyone’s path to finding love is unique. It’s commendable that you’re doing what’s best for you right now. First and foremost, you must love yourself!!! “Big hugs,” said another enthusiast.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, It all comes down to loving yourself first. When the time is right, someone will appear. I’ve noticed positive improvements in you. “I’m very pleased for you,” said a third user.

Honey Boo Boo’s mother had written a terrible post the day before about being doomed to be alone since people were abandoning her on TikTok. Several of her fans reacted to the message, with many of them wondering if it had anything to do with Donnie Hobbs, another content provider on the platform.

Mama June and Hobbs previously collaborated on a project called #50weeks50states, in which they drove across the country spreading positivism. Brief News from Washington Newsday.