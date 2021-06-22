On facing his own mortality and breaking new ground in film with mature same-sex partnerships, Stanley Tucci

When Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth decided to switch roles in their upcoming film, they had already been cast.

In the poignant love story Supernova, the two, both 60, play a couple touring friends, relatives, and locations from their past in an ancient camper van as they cope with a diagnosis of early-onset dementia.

Tucci was set to portray Tusker’s partner Sam, who has put his life on wait to become a full-time caregiver. Firth was set to play Tusker, who is trying to disguise the severity of his disease.

“Colin came to me one day and said, ‘I think we should trade roles,’” Tucci recounts from his home office-turned-studio, where he writes and ‘fiddles around with paint.’ This was around the time that Harry [Macqueen, the director] was casting the other parts and getting ready for the shoot.

“And I was like, ‘Yeah, I understand.’ That’s what I’m thinking as well.’ So we approached Harry and said, “We’d like to do this,” and he looked at us as if to say, “Oh Jesus, how did I get these guys?” They’re going to make things difficult for me.”

In movies, swapping parts with a co-star isn’t exactly typical, but something snapped when they did.

“‘Let’s read,’ Harry said. As a result, we read a few scenes, and it was clear once we flipped. We read it both ways and found that the second approach worked better. I’m not sure why.

“You could just tell because you read it one way, with me playing Colin’s role and him playing mine, which was the initial intention, and then you read it the other way and it just worked better.

“Even though he had written both of them to be British, I was going to play an American, whichever role I played, because it would be doing a British accent for no reason, and then when we flipped it, there was something about the way Harry wrote Tusker that did seem to work better as an American.”

Tucci, on the other hand, had to bear part of the brunt of the. (This is a brief piece.)