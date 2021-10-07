On eBay, a Blue Peter 50p coin sells for £286.

A rare 50p Blue Peter Olympic coin sold for £286 on eBay, more than 570 times its face value.

According to the Mirror, the design was created by nine-year-old Florence Jackson in 2009 and depicts an athlete performing the high jump.

Florence was a finalist in a Blue Peter competition to design a coin for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

In 2011, around 2.2 million Blue Peter coins were struck and circulated, but an older version of the currency was minted in 2009.

The 2009 edition is far more desirable to collectors, as only about 20,000 were manufactured and sold for £1.99 on the Royal Mint’s website.

When these coins were created, they were never formally put into circulation, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t make their way into ordinary transactions.

The coin sold for £286 on eBay after attracting 23 bids over the course of a seven-day auction, with a starting price of just 1p.

The following is the description: “NGC MS 68 RARE 2009 Blue Peter 50p Coin. Only Royal Mail Special Delivery was used to send the package.” One of these Blue Peter 50p coins previously sold for £205 on eBay in April of this year, while one previously sold for £148 on the auction site.

When purchasing or selling a coin on eBay, however, the price you receive is never guaranteed.

Keep in mind that phony coins can also be found online, so be cautious before handing over any cash.

Websites and Facebook groups run by change specialists like Coin Hunter can assist you in determining whether or not a coin is genuine.

The Royal Mint will also verify your currency.

To commemorate the 2012 Olympic Games in London, 29 new 50p designs were introduced in 2010 and 2011.

Seven Olympic coins were among the top ten rarest 50p coins in circulation in 2021, according to a list of the rarest 50p coins in circulation.

If you have an error coin, it may be worth a lot of money as well, although they are much difficult to come by.

For example, an Olympic collection mistake coin showing a swimmer. “The summary has come to an end.”