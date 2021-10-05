On ‘DWTS,’ JoJo Siwa pays tribute to Britney Spears, saying that many things’make us similar.’

JoJo Siwa paid tribute to Britney Spears ahead of her appearance on “Dancing With the Stars,” comparing her and Spears’ experiences growing up in the spotlight.

On Monday’s episode, Siwa exclaimed, “I love Britney.” “Britney Spears is a living icon. A legend. A whirlwind of talent, glitz, and vigor. She is a genius in every sense of the word. She just has a way of being herself that no one else seems to have.”

The reality show is commemorating Britney Spears week by having the stars dance to her music. The 18-year-old dancer performed the Argentine Tango with her partner, Jenna Johnson, to the music track “…Baby One More Time.”

Siwa explained how she connects with Spears on various levels. “She has music, I have music, she began at a young age, I began at a young age, she produced films, I produce films. There are so many things that connect us,” she explained.

The dancer stated that she had a “wonderful support system” growing up, but she also believes that being a child celebrity is “challenging.”

The prominent YouTuber, who has over 12 million subscribers, went on to say that she has always been home-schooled, which is why she has never been bullied like other children. She did recollect an incident from when she was 14 and visited a theme park.

“I went to a Halloween theme park one night. ‘JoJo Siwa, ‘F’ you,’ someone yelled at me. She said, “No 14-year-old wants to hear that.” “Every time I go through a difficult situation, it reminds me of the positive side of things.”

The dance duo garnered high accolades for their performance on Season 30 of ‘DWTS,’ which was judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Len Goodman.

“That was an incredibly well-crafted routine,” Goodman added. You can’t give a bad performance,” Tonioli said, adding that Siwa always “goes right for the bullseye.” The performance, according to Ann Inaba, was like “liquid sunshine.”

Aside from reality TV, Siwa recently appeared in the film “The J Team,” which was released on September 3. She will next be seen in Josann McGibbon’s teen drama film “Bounce.”