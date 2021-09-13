On ‘derelict property,’ there are plans for senior apartments and houses.

On a property that has been abandoned for years, plans have been made to build 79 new dwellings in St Helens.

The designs for the recently purchased site off Cowley Hill Lane were submitted by Anwyl Partnerships, a specialist in the provision of residential land and build developments.

Anwyl Partnerships’ ideas include 54 retirement apartments and 25 residences to create a “new, diversified, and lively community on the abandoned land.”

The land has been unoccupied for several years, according to the firm, and past planning applications have run into issues that have hampered delivery.

“Our plans answer to the key post-pandemic drivers, which is to give a diverse diversity of tenures, all anchored by excellent design to really create balanced communities,” said Sam Oliver, Senior Land Manager at Anwyl Partnerships.

“During our public consultation earlier this year, we received a lot of encouraging feedback. During the development of our brief, we also received helpful feedback from council stakeholders.

“We wanted to maximize the site’s physical features by retaining all existing trees while also finding extra strategic sites for additional tree planting and landscaping.

“We look forward to working with the council in the next weeks to reach a favorable decision.”

