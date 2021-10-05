On ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Tyra Banks dazzles in iconic Britney Spears ensembles.

On Monday night’s edition of “Dancing with the Stars,” Tyra Banks mimicked Britney Spears.

The model wore two of the singer’s trademark costumes, including pigtail braids and a knotted white blouse, in the segment, which was a tribute to the pop artist.

Both of Banks’ looks were inspired by two key events in Spears’ career: one from her first song, “Baby One More Time,” which she released in 1998 as the lead single from her debut album of the same name, and the other from her VMA performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” in 2001.

On Instagram, Banks showed off her first look. She was wearing her long hair in pigtail braids and holding light-colored pom-poms in the photo. Her outfit also included a black miniskirt and thigh-high matching stockings, as well as a white knotted shirt coupled with a grey cardigan.

The “America’s Next Top Model” host wore a green-colored bralette with a sparkly serpent applique on her garment for her second look. Spears’ attire was reminiscent of her appearance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, when she made headlines for wearing a live snake draped over her shoulders.

Spears was aware, according to Page Six, that the show was dedicated a full episode to her. The program’s “Britney Night” “couldn’t have arrived at a better moment,” according to the site, given the singer’s recent huge legal victory.

Meanwhile, after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, dancer Cheryl Burke and her partner, Cody Rigsby, were forced to perform Spears’ 2007 smash “Gimme More” virtually on the special “DWTS” episode. The longtime “DWTS” pro said she’s grateful to be able to stay in the competition with everything that has happened in an interview with People before the performance.

She told the newspaper, “I’m just extremely pleased that, despite everything that’s transpired in the previous few days, we’ve been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week.” “For Britney Week, we’ve been given a truly unique opportunity and challenge, and while performing remotely may appear to have its benefits, I’ll say this is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do.”