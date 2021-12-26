On Christmas morning, Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen taking George, Charlotte, and Louis to church.

After Queen Elizabeth II adjusted her holiday plans for this year, Kate Middleton and Prince William kept a Christmas tradition of the British royal family.

According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured escorting their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate on Saturday.

The royal family customarily gathers for the holidays at the 95-year-old monarch’s estate in Norfolk, England, and walks together to the local church on Christmas Day, with throngs lining the streets to catch a glimpse of them.

Following the Queen’s decision to stay in Windsor Castle for the holidays this year because to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, Prince William and Middleton spent the holiday season with their three children and other family members.