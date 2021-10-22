On Carrie Fisher’s 65th birthday, Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill pay a heartfelt tribute.

Carrie Fisher, a.k.a. “Princess Leia,” was honored by her friends and family on what would have been her 65th birthday. Her daughter Billie Lourd shared a wonderful flashback photo of her mother on her mother’s birthday, while her “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill had some incredibly nice words to say about his former co-star.

Lourd celebrated her mother’s birthday on Instagram with a throwback photo from her childhood, in which a young Lourd can be seen cheerfully posing with Fisher.

She used a series of emoticons to caption the photo. The star of “Scream Queens” was showered with well wishes in the comments section.

“Love You” was written by her stepfather, Bruce Bozzi.

“I adore you, Princesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss I miss your mother terribly. She has given me so much, and my heart is overflowing with her and you. I recall tossing you around, laughing at you, and the look on her face – it’s as if I can see it in my mind’s eye. “I adore you.” Mark Hamill, Fisher’s on-screen brother, also paid tribute to the actress by posting a behind-the-scenes shot of himself and Fisher on Twitter.

In the black-and-white photograph, Hamill stands behind Fisher, his onscreen sister, with her arms folded and a faint smile on her face, holding pieces of her hair in the air.

“Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never amused by my immature on-set shenanigans… even when she wasn’t in the mood.” “#CarrieOnForever,” he captioned the adorable flashback photo.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, four days before her journey back to Los Angeles, after suffering a heart arrest. She died before the last installment of the “Star Wars” trilogy could be completed.

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie’s mother and Billie’s grandmother, died just a day later on Dec. 28, 2016.

On the “New Day” podcast in October, the “American Horror Story” star discussed her grief at losing two of the most important people in her life in such a short period of time.

"It was a harrowing experience." "It was horrible," Lourd added, "and I still pause and stutter because it's so difficult for me." "Because everything I say is transformed into some headline that I didn't mean," she continued. There was one time when I said something and it was three months later when she said it.