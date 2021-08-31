On Cameron Diaz’s 49th birthday, Benji Madden expresses his love for her.

On her 49th birthday, Cameron Diaz received the loveliest gift from her husband, Benji Madden. On Monday, Diaz’s six-year-husband turned to Instagram to profess his love for her.

“Happy birthday to my wife, you are lovely in every aspect, we are very happy to have you,” Madden wrote with a photo of a painting. He also used the opportunity to express his gratitude for Diaz by telling her how much he adores her.

“It’s hard to explain what you do, who you are day in and day out to the ones you love, always true blue—hard it’s to put it all in an IG post, but I love having a chance to say it out loud I love you,” the singer-songwriter continued.

Fans, including Madden’s twin brother Joel, reacted positively to the message. He added three heart emoticons to the post and dubbed Diaz “the best.”

Diaz, 49, has been married to Madden, 42, for six years.

Diaz last appeared on the big screen seven years ago, in the 2014 film “Annie,” in which she played Ms. Hannigan.

She told SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi about how parenthood has changed her life, especially since she decided to leave the spotlight, in an interview earlier this year.

Diaz went on to claim that she loves being a mother and that she couldn’t imagine being away from her child during tapings. “I couldn’t image being a mother now, where I am as a mother with my child in her first year, having to spend 14 or 16 hours of my day away from my child on a movie set. She stated, “I just couldn’t.”

Diaz also stated that she will not be leaving Hollywood, claiming that she is not the kind to say “never” about anything in life.

She declared, “I’m never going to say never about anything in life.” “I’m not that kind of person.” So, will I ever make another film? I have no intention of doing so. Will I, however, do so? I’m not sure. She said, “I have no idea.”