On Camera, Tom Holland Recalls How Jon Bernthal Slapped Him Out Of Nowhere [Watch].

Tom Holland featured on the “First We Feast” channel’s YouTube series “Hot Ones,” where he said that Jon Bernthal slapped him pretty hard during a movie scene, and that he had no previous knowledge of it.

During the interview, the 25-year-old actor was shown a photo of himself and Bernthal together, and Holland recalled being smacked. “I recall doing a scene with him,” he added, before going on to explain how a scene can occasionally necessitate real tension between the actors.

Holland went on to say that he wanted someone to “brush him up a little bit,” and that he wanted Bernthal, his co-star in the 2017 film “Pilgrimage,” to “scare” him.

Bernthal originally refused because he treated Holland like a brother, according to the actor, but after the camera started rolling, the 45-year-old slapped him across the face.

Holland stated, “Recalling the moment,” “‘Oh my God!’ I exclaimed, and it was fantastic, and it was perfect for the scenario, but he simply didn’t want me to know it was coming. But he got a good laugh out of me.” “It was a very fond experience for me, and meeting him was one of the highlights,” he continued.

Holland is now promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a highly anticipated upcoming film that will be released in theaters exclusively on December 16th.

Aside from the Marvel franchise, the actor is set to appear in the film “Uncharted,” which is currently in post-production. Ruben Fleischer’s action-adventure film is set to hit theaters on February 18th.

Holland just stated that he will play Fred Astaire in a Sony Pictures unnamed biography on the legendary actor.

On Monday, he told the Associated Press, “Oh, I’m playing Fred Astaire.” “I haven’t read the screenplay yet because it arrived a week ago. They haven’t handed it on to me yet. Amy Pascal, I’m sure, has the script. She Facetimed me earlier in the bath, and we had a great conversation. However, I’ll be portraying Fred Astaire.” Bernthal, on the other hand, will star in “Sharp Stick,” a film now in post-production and set to hit theaters next year. He’ll also star in “We Own This City,” a miniseries.