On Billboard’s World Albums Chart, six K-Pop groups have snatched the top six spots.

This week, six Korean groups are in the Top 14 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart, demonstrating the global popularity of K-pop music.

Aespa’s mini-album “Savage,” which is the girl group’s first physical album since SM Entertainment founded it in 2020, is currently at No. 1 on the World Albums Chart.

Aespa had previously released only digital singles, beginning with their 2020 debut music, “Black Mamba,” which was touted as the fastest debut track by any K-pop group to reach 100 million YouTube views.

“Savage,” the group’s most recent album, landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart this week and was placed 20th on the Billboard 200.

It also came in second on Billboard’s Top Albums Sales chart.

NCT 127’s latest studio album, “Sticker,” is now in fourth place on the World Albums Chart.

The album is also in its fourth week on the Billboard 200, a chart that ranks the top 200 albums in the United States.

“Sticker” by NCT 127 is the second K-pop album to chart on the Billboard 200 for four weeks in a row in 2021, following TXT’s “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” in June.

BTS has five albums on the World Albums Chart this week, the first of which is “Map Of The Soul: 7,” which is at No. 5. “BE,” “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Love Yourself: Her,” and “Love Yourself: Answer” are the Nos. 9, 11, 12, and 14 on the list, respectively.

Itzy’s first studio album, “Crazy In Love,” is currently No. 6 on the World Albums Chart. It’s been on the charts for three weeks in a row now.

This is no surprise, given that Itzy, a five-member female group that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2019, is one of Southeast Asia’s most successful fourth-generation K-pop groups.

Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, a leading fourth-generation K-pop group, climbed to No. 8 this week, effectively extending their record as the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021.

This week, the aforementioned record re-entered Billboard’s Tastemaker Albums, taking the No. 2 slot.

Finally, K-pop star Blackpink claimed the No. 10 spot on the World Albums Chart for the 54th week with “The Album.”