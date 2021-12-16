On Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs, BTS is back at No. 1; SB19 falls to No. 2.

On Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, it’s still a close race between two of the hottest boybands, as BTS emerged at the top this week, but its closest rival, SB19, gained second place.

After being ousted by Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19’s “Bazinga” last week, the global sensation’s “Butter” reclaimed the top spot.

SB19 were the first act to dethrone the enormously popular Korean boyband from Billboard’s newly-launched music list on December 11th. SB19 and its latest single, “Bazinga,” took first place with 1.5 million Twitter mentions, accounting for 67 percent of all tweets during the monitoring week, which ran from November 26 to December 2. With “Butter” and “Permission To Dance,” BTS took the No. 2 and No. 3 rankings, respectively, in the same week.

Kim Jong-In, popularly known as Kai, is a member of the boybands The Exo and SuperM, and his solo music “Peaches” debuted at No. 3 on the chart this week. With its first single, “Eleven,” IVE, a newly established South Korean girl group, landed in fourth place. Another debut track made it to Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs at No. 5. Former One Direction vocalist Louis Tomlinson’s single “Walls,” which is nearly two years old, has entered the charts. The song is the lead single from his solo album, which was released in January 2020. His followers began talking about the song on Twitter, and it quickly rose to the top of the Hot Trending Songs chart.

“Fly Away” by Dimash Kudaibergen takes sixth place this week. “Spaceman” by Mew Suppasit is at No. 7, “Gifted” by Japanese boyband BE:FIRST is at No. 8, and “Lalisa” by Lisa Manobal is at No. 9.

BTS’ “Permission To Dance” remains far behind at No. 10, having dropped seven spots from its previous week’s place on the fiercely competitive list.

Hot Trending Songs, which has been around for two months, tracks the 20 most talked-about music-related subjects on Twitter from Friday to Thursday each week.

This week’s highest-ranking debut comes from the girl group IVE, whose members were recently accused of disrespecting Indian culture after being caught on camera replicating a traditional Indian dance routine and then laughing about it.