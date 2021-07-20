On Billboard, BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’ replaces ‘Butter’ as the number one song.

BTS, a South Korean boy band, has gently replaced its own No. 1 single, “Butter,” with another hit, “Permission to Dance,” on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The new song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week, while “Butter” fell to seventh place after seven weeks at the top, according to Billboard.

Since rapper Drake in 2018, BTS is the first act to replace their No. 1 smash with another chart-topping song, according to Billboard.

In the week ending July 15, Billboard reported that “Permission to Dance” had 15.9 million U.S. streaming and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, while selling 140,100 downloads.

The fourth BTS song to reach No. 1 on the competitive music chart is “Permission to Dance.” Previously, the boy band’s first all-English single, “Dynamite,” spent three weeks at the top, while “Life Goes On” spent one week at the top in December 2020, and “Butter” spent seven weeks at the top since June.

With four No. 1 debuts, the septet joins Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Drake as the only musicians in history to have achieved the same feat.

In the same way, BTS joins The Beatles, BoyzIIMen, Outkast, and the Black Eyed Peas among duos or groups who have replaced their own No. 1 single with another No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100.

For a total of ten months and two weeks, BTS had five No. 1 songs on the charts. According to Billboard, this is the fastest five No. 1 hits since Michael Jackson three decades ago.

The sixth single, “Savage Love,” was originally released by Jason Derulo in June 2020, but was remixed with BTS singing Korean verses and re-released in October, staying at No. 1 on the list for one week.

According to The Korea Times, Jackson had five Hot 100 No. 1 songs in nine months and two weeks from 1987 to 1988, including the songs “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” with Siedah Garrett, “Bad,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Man in the Mirror,” and “Dirty Diana.”

Following “Make It Right” in 2019, “Permission to Dance” is the group’s second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The song is included on the album “Butter,” which also includes instrumental versions of both songs.

BTS supporters flooded Twitter with praise for the boy band’s accomplishments to commemorate the group’s success.

