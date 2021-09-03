On Being Away From His Fiancée, Aaron Rodgers ‘A Good Thing,’ says Shailene Woodley.

Because of their respective occupations, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley will be apart for a while, but the athlete believes they will learn from it.

The 37-year-old player is preparing for another season, which will keep him away from his fiancée in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, on the other hand, believes that being apart will be “a good thing” for both of them.

In an interview published Thursday, he told Haute Living, “It’s a hectic work time for her, so [my choice]certainly came at a good moment for both of us to be able to focus on our job.”

“I believe it will be beneficial.” Her office was closed for a full year [during the coronavirus outbreak], and she has a number of initiatives lined up. She enjoys her work and her own schedule, which I am sure I do as well.”

Rodgers and Woodley’s careers are most likely the reason they are “in no haste” to organize their wedding. In a July interview with Entertainment Tonight, she stated that she and her boyfriend were “enjoying” their time together.

During an Instagram Live interview with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare in March, the NFL star also discussed his engagement to “The Mauritanian” actor. Rodgers is the brand’s representative in North America. He said he was loving their engagement at the moment.

People quoted him as stating, “I’m recently engaged, so I’ve been enjoying that aspect of my life.” “That is, without a doubt, the best thing that has happened to me in the last year.”

When Rodgers collected the Most Valuable Player trophy at the NFL Honors in February, he revealed his engagement to Woodley. He didn’t reveal the identity of the woman to whom he proposed at the time. However, because she was the last person he was romantically linked to, there were already speculations that it was Woodley.

When she appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the same month, the “Divergent” star revealed their engagement. They’ve been engaged “for a time,” she revealed.

“It’s not breaking news for us, you know?” During the interview, Woodley stated. “It’s kind of amusing. Everyone is freaking out over it right now, and we’re like, “Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a long.”