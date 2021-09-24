On BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Lizzo puts her own spin on BTS’ “Butter” [Video].

During her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance on Thursday, Lizzo put her own spin on BTS’ monster song “Butter.”

“I’m definitely a sucker for folks that make positive music,” the 33-year-old singer and rapper told the segment’s host before to her performance.

She continued, “I have dedicated my artistry to making good music, and BTS does just that.” “The entire world has fallen in love with them because they are so sweet and pure, and they are simply good people.” And I wanted to use their song to spread some more happiness around the world. It’s also a fantastic tune. It’s really unusual.”

She then sang a flawless rendition of the hit summer song in her own manner. Her all-female supporting band wore white clothes, which were a fantastic contrast to her bright orange ensemble, which she jazzed up with a black tube top with “VMIN” printed in bold white on it.

In response to a member of the group’s fan club, the “ARMY,” who persuaded her to write about V and Jimin’s friendship, she coined the nickname “VMIN.”

On September 16, the vocalist of “Truth Hurts” tweeted, “In the studio…what should I write about?” She was reportedly implying that she was working on a follow-up to her 2019 album “Cuz I Love You.”

“Perhaps a sincere friendship?” wrote a fan who goes by the Twitter handle @VminxYoonmin in response to her tweet. For instance, look at what V and Jimin have!”

Lizzo responded to the fan’s request with a freestyle rap the next day. “I love you, you love me, much like Jimin loves some V / Gooey like butter,” she rapped. Say I like you, you like me / BFFs like VMIN, G.” B / Gooey like butter B / Say I like you, you like me / BFFs like VMIN, G.”

It hasn’t been long since BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge broadcasted “Butter.” BTS made an appearance on the show on Sept. 6 to sing the smash hit while dressed as colorful schoolboys.

Billboard named “Butter” the Song of the Summer for 2021 earlier this month. The news came after the song spent ten weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.