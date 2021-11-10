On a popular beach, a dead whale washes up.

A dead whale washed up on a renowned North Wales beach.

On Wednesday, November 10, the animal, identified as a Sowerby’s beaked whale, washed up on Rhos-on-Sea beach.

The animal was initially thought to be a dolphin, but it was later proven to be a whale by experts on the scene, according to NorthWalesLive.

A ‘weird’ moment occurs as a woman enters a pub and exits with Father Christmas.

While the animal is evaluated before being recovered from the scene, Llandudno Coastguard officers and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue are on the scene.

The whale, which is assumed to be a female and ‘not fully developed,’ has died, according to the coastguard.

The creature is three and a half meters in length.

Sowerby’s are rarely spotted thus near to the land line, according to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue website, as they prefer offshore areas to the west of the UK and Ireland.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.