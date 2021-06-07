On a hangover, Anna Jones swears upon chocolate milk.

Anna Jones is your girl for dependable, flavorful, vibrantly green vegetarian food with a conscience. The food writer and columnist knows how to take a simple item and turn it into something special, as she does in her new cookbook, One: Pot, Pan, Planet.

The recipe collection takes into account the environment as well as the demands of time-strapped home cooks, resulting in nourishing and comforting cuisine.

We spoke with Jones about the recipes that have shaped her career in the kitchen shortly after its release…

Your last dinner on execution row is… Oh, the horror. I believe it would be a thali from South India. I adore South Indian cuisine, especially the mustard seed, curry leaf, and coconut combination.