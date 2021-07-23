On a girls’ night out, the Emmerdale actresses pose for a’stunning’ photo.

Some Emmerdale stars enjoyed catching up over drinks and shared a lovely Instagram photo from their night out.

Going out with friends has been a pleasure many of us have missed during the pandemic, and the soap stars are no exception.

Emma Atkins, Lucy Pargeter, Charlotte Bellamy, Charley Webb, and Roxi Shahidi from Emmerdale got together this week for a catch-up at a local Leeds bar and restaurant.

On Roxi Shahidi’s Instagram page, the pals and co-stars were seen posing for a photo.

“Blessed @misscharleywebb,” she captioned the photo, which drew a lot of attention, including one from her co-star Joe-Warren Plant.

Joe, who plays Roxi’s son Jacob Gallagher in the soap, commented on the picture, saying, “Stunning picture.”

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in the soap, also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her co-stars.

Charley, 33, has been on and off the program in recent years after taking maternity leave to give birth to her youngest son, Ace Gene, in 2019.

She and husband Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, have two kids, Buster, 11, and Bowie, five.

Debbie, her character, made a brief appearance in an explosive plotline that revealed Debbie’s affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) to his fiancée Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade).

Her character then moved to Scotland to establish a mechanic shop, but Debbie will undoubtedly return to the area in the near future.

“So grateful to have these strong beautiful ladies in my life,” Roxi, who plays Leyla Harding on the serial, tweeted after reposting Charley’s Instagram photo.

On their night out, the soap stars all went for a casual stylish style and looked as stunning as ever.