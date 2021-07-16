On a day trip from Liverpool, you can participate in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge.

I’m a Celebrity… fans I Have to Get Out of Here! When a new themed attraction in the north west opens later this month, visitors will be able to enjoy a jungle-like experience.

The multi-million pound attraction puts ‘campmates’ through a number of exciting physical challenges based on the popular ITV show.

I’m a famous person… Jungle Challenge will debut on Friday, July 30 at Quayside, MediaCityUK, just an hour’s drive from Liverpool.

The attraction includes all of the popular show’s iconic elements, such as the Main Camp, the Throne, and the Winners Bridge. As they race against the clock to collect stars and be named King or Queen of the Jungle, campmates’ courage and dexterity will be put to the test.

To accomplish the challenge, campmates must climb The Ascent, an 8.1-meter vertical rock climb, then sprint across the suspended Treetop Trail, scramble nets, balance on beams, and swing around the Jungle Run before taking a leap of faith on Get a Grip and ziplining through the treetops.

There won’t be any bushtucker eating trails to cope with, but if the iconic telephone boxes start to ring, campmates might take on Kiosk Kev and a multiple choice Dingo Dollar Challenge.

I’m a famous person… In addition, the Jungle Challenge will feature Europe’s first ever ceiling-mounted ; a high-speed track that will whiz above the jungle canopy in just 18 seconds.

ITV Global Entertainment’s controller of partnerships, James Penfold, said: “I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge is a one-of-a-kind, multi-sensory adrenaline adventure that combines the series’ heart and soul with ITV’s expertise in designing spectacular, memorable live brand experiences for guests and families around the world.”

“We’re particularly looking forward to opening the doors on the Jungle Adventure; it will be a brand new and altogether spectacular action-packed physical challenge for friends and family to enjoy together this summer,” said Juliana Delaney, CEO of continuous attractions.

“The arrival of this magnificent attraction will bring a true feeling of excitement and pleasure for all the family to MediaCityUK,” said Stephen Wild, Managing Director of MediaCityUK. ITV already has one. The summary comes to a close.