On a day trip from Liverpool, the best beaches to see adorable seals and their pups.

Grey seals return to the coastlines for pupping season after a relaxing summer at sea, and you can see them on a day trip from Liverpool.

Grey seals may be found all around the UK coasts, and while the pupping season varies by colony, September and October are good months to look for them.

Grey seals can be seen swimming near the shore of Hilbre Island, near West Kirby, in Wirral, during the summer months.

Their heads are frequently seen rising up out of the water, as they keep an eye out for when the island is clear enough for them to come ashore.

If you want to see seal pups, however, you’ll have to drive a little further. Below are instructions for two coastal spots where you can observe seals and their pups, both of which can be accessed on a day trip from Liverpool.

North Wales’ Angel Bay

This lovely harbor may be found at the end of Little Orme, just off the coast of Llandudno, around an hour’s drive from Liverpool.

From the grassy cliffs above, you might be able to observe seals in September. Pupping season in this area usually starts in September or October, and the best time to see seal pups is late October to early November.

If you plan on visiting, bring binoculars because the puppies can be hidden by the large stones. The RSPB advises people to remain a safe distance from seals and their pups.

Use the postcode LL30 3RW to get to Angel Bay.

Cumbria’s South Walney Nature Reserve

This shingle island reserve is home to Cumbria’s sole grey seal colony and offers stunning views of Morecambe Bay.

The reserve is located on Walney Island in Barrow, about a two-hour and fifty-minute trip from Liverpool.

During high tide, seals can be seen in the water near the reserve. Thousands of wintering wildfowl and wader birds will also be visible to visitors.

On the reserve side, where the seals are, there is no access to the beaches.