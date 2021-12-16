On a Christmas night out, Louise Redknapp celebrates with her friends.

Louise Redknapp has been quite busy recently, so no one can blame her for needing to vent.

The former Eternal singer recently wrapped off her role in the musical adaption of 9 to 5, and she surprised fans by announcing that she’ll be returning to the studio to record new music.

In an interview on Lorraine earlier this week, the mother-of-two explored the next chapter of her career.

Together with lifestyle guru Paul Wharton, the two announced plans to collaborate on a new show called “We’ve Got This,” in which they will help individuals get their lives back on track in the new year.

Louise stated, ” “I believe that the last few years have been really difficult for everyone. So much has changed in so many people’s lives, including losing employment, losing family members, and not going out as much.” “We’re going to attempt to really focus on making 2022 the most good year yet,” she continued. On Wednesday, the 47-year-old had a fun night out with her manager and several friends.

Louise looked stunning in a black top and skirt, combined with tights and black heeled boots, in a series of Instagram stories.

Her hair was straight and parted in the middle.

Louise was photographed with Paul Wharton, theatre producer Richard Darbourne, and friend Claire Denby in one photo.

Wayne Russell, Louise’s manager, was featured in another photo.

Wayne shared a beverages menu with a broad selection of wines, beers, spirits, and cocktails.