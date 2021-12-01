On a busy main route, a man was killed after being hit by a car.

After being hit by a car on a busy main road, an elderly man died.

At around 4.55 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Moorgate Road in Kirkby after reports of a collision.

When cops arrived on the scene, they discovered a man in his 70s and a silver Vauxhall Astra engaged in the collision.

The suspected assailant of Ava White will be kept in a guarded facility.

The North West Ambulance Service was dispatched to help, but the guy died on the spot.

His relatives have been notified.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

“We have opened an inquiry into this unfortunate occurrence and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and witnessed the collision,” Sergeant Mat Shaw said.

“If you were travelling in the Moorgate Road area shortly before 5 p.m. and have dashcam film, please study it and contact us if you spot anything that could help our investigations.” Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant, could be crucial to our research.

“We will act on whatever information you offer, whether you provide it to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Moorgate Road between Bewley Drive and Boundary Road remains closed, and vehicles are asked to seek alternate routes.

The investigation is still underway, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is requested to contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000834116.

Crimestoppers, an independent organization, can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.