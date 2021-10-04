Omarion Issues a Public Apology to Lil Fizz for Dating His Ex-Girlfriend Apryl Jones.

After the former apologized for dating the latter’s ex-girlfriend, B2K members Lil Fizz and Omarion have officially healed their damaged friendship.

Lil Fizz took advantage of the opportunity to apologize to Omarion in front of his supporters at their Millennium Tour stop in Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lil Fizz interrupted the act when Omarion and the other B2K members, Raz-B and J-Boog, were on stage at The Forum in Los Angeles because he wanted to make amends with his bandmate.

“I don’t think it’d be proper if I didn’t openly apologize to you right now, bro.” Lil Fizz was cited by the outlet as stating, “I did some f—ked up s—t to my brother and I’m not proud of it, man.”

“So I want to stand here and honestly apologize to you for any trouble or dysfunction I caused between you and your family,” he said.

Lil Fizz did not elaborate on what he was sorry for, but TMZ said that he was seeking forgiveness for dating Omarion’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Apryl Jones a few years ago.

After four years of dating, Omarion and Jones called it quits in June 2016. They have two children together, a 3-year-old daughter named A’mei and a 7-year-old son named Megaa.

When Lil Fizz began dating Jones in 2019, the relationship between the two became rocky. The two first denied their love involvement, but when Lil Fizz and Jones did an Instagram Live in January 2019 when they got intimate and personal with each other, the tabloids and fans knew something was up.

Despite their feud, Lil Fizz and Omarion continued to collaborate, with the latter telling TMZ at the time that he didn’t care about their personal connection as long as they could continue their business on stage.

During a previous season of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” Lil Fizz and Jones officially declared their relationship, however they parted up a few months later. Even after the separation, Lil Fizz and Omarion’s friendship remained tense.

Omarion, on the other hand, appeared to forgive Lil FIzz following his apology during their most recent concert, as the two were spotted hugging it out on stage while their fans clapped for them.

“It takes a humble man,” the band’s official Instagram account captioned a video footage of the heartfelt gesture between the two members. Brief News from Washington Newsday.