Olympe and Jade Mathieu Make Memorable Debuts on La Voix Premiere

The 11th season of Quebec’s celebrated singing competition, La Voix, kicked off on January 18, 2026, with an electrifying premiere that highlighted both emerging and established talents. Among the standout performances were those from French singer Olympe and 17-year-old Jade Mathieu, both of whom captured the hearts of the audience and the coaches. The season marks a renewed focus on Quebec’s rich cultural heritage, with several twists designed to keep the format fresh.

A New Era for La Voix

For the past decade, La Voix has been a staple in Quebec’s prime-time TV lineup, and this new season is no exception. Hosted once again by Charles Lafortune, the show’s premiere brought families together in front of their screens, reinforcing its role as a cultural cornerstone in Quebec. Lafortune noted that the show’s importance goes beyond entertainment, serving as a vital platform to promote the province’s unique culture, especially among younger generations. This season, 60% of the content is in French, a deliberate decision to celebrate Quebec’s linguistic and musical legacy.

The scale of the production was as impressive as ever, with a crew of nearly 400 technicians and a set that spans 1,700 square meters. The 12 episodes are filmed over 28 days using 15 cameras, all with the assistance of a live studio audience, ensuring an electric atmosphere. The set features high-tech elements, including robotic chairs for the coaches and giant hands that weigh over 600 pounds each.

Fresh Faces and New Twists

The premiere showcased a broad array of contestants, with ages ranging from 16 to 75. One of the most talked-about moments came from Jade Mathieu, who, at just 17, impressed both the coaches and the audience with her powerful rendition of “Parler” from the Aladdin soundtrack. Her performance was so moving that it brought host Charles Lafortune to tears. Jade secured a place on Mario Pelchat’s team, marking her as a rising star in the competition.

Olympe, a seasoned artist from France, also made a splash with his stunning audition. Known for his past success on The Voice in France, Olympe brought his impressive vocal range to the stage with a rendition of “S.O.S. d’un terrien en détresse” from the rock opera Starmania. His performance won the admiration of all four coaches, and he ultimately chose to join Corneille’s team. Olympe’s journey is not just about vocal talent but also about reclaiming his artistic freedom, something he struggled with during his earlier albums. This competition represents both a personal challenge and a chance to reignite his passion for music.

This season, La Voix has introduced several innovative features, including a “shush” button for coaches and a musical chairs-style audition process. The return of public voting to determine the winner is also a notable change, ensuring that viewers have a say in the outcome. These twists are designed to keep the competition fresh and engaging, ensuring that both long-time fans and new viewers stay invested in the journey.

As the season progresses, the show continues to celebrate Quebec’s cultural identity while offering a platform for talented performers to share their voices with the world. With new challenges and inspiring stories, the 11th season of La Voix promises to be one of its most memorable yet.