Olivier Assayas’ Putin-Inspired Thriller Gains International Interest

Olivier Assayas’ politically charged thriller The Wizard of the Kremlin has secured distribution across a wide range of international markets ahead of its highly anticipated French release. The film, which offers a fictionalized portrayal of Vladimir Putin’s ascent to power, stars Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright. The movie is set to premiere in France on January 21, 2026, with Gaumont planning a substantial rollout across 600 screens.

The movie’s broad international appeal has been reflected in a string of distribution deals, including territories such as the UK and Ireland (Signature), Italy (I Wonder), Spain (Dea Planeta), Switzerland (Pathe), and Germany and Austria (Constantin), among others. Additionally, the film has secured deals in Scandinavia, Portugal, Greece, and several other European markets, as well as global territories including Turkey (Mars Film) and the Middle East (The Plot). Negotiations for a North American release are currently ongoing, according to Gaumont.

Focus on Kremlin Insider and Propaganda

The Wizard of the Kremlin, based on Giuliano da Empoli’s speculative historical novel, centers on the life of Vadim Baranov, a fictional character who serves as a key media advisor to Putin. The film traces Baranov’s journey from the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s through more than a decade of political maneuvering, during which he helps blur the lines between truth, lies, and propaganda. Law plays a younger version of Putin, while Wright portrays a journalist who listens to Baranov’s recounting of his pivotal role in shaping the Russian leader’s image. Vikander plays Baranov’s enigmatic lover, adding complexity to his character.

The film premiered in Venice in 2025, where it was part of the competition lineup, and it later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. With an engaging storyline and a stellar cast, the film has already drawn significant attention on the international stage, positioning it as one of the major political thrillers of the year.