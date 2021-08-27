Olivia Rodrigo on Being a Filipino-American Pop Star: “I Never Saw That Growing Up.”

Olivia Rodrigo has spoken up about her ethnicity and how being a Filipino-American pop artist has influenced her career path.

In an interview with V Magazine published Thursday, the 18-year-old singer revealed that she occasionally receives letters from young girls who remark, “I’ve never seen someone who looks like me in your position.”

Such messages, according to Rodrigo, make her emotional. “And I’m going to cry right now. She continued, “It’s like simply thinking about it.”

The vocalist of “Good 4 U” admitted that she didn’t witness any Asian pop stars when she was younger.

“It’s as if I never saw that as a kid. She added, “It was always like, ‘Popstar,’ that’s a white girl.”

The singer then reflected on her “Saturday Night Live” performance.

Rodrigo explained, “I just had no idea how I would react to that kind of audience and that kind of pressure.”

“Am I just going to go up there and freeze?” I wondered.

Because it was my second time performing. I was completely unaware. So it was a little nerve-wracking, but it was a lot of fun.”

She went on to say that live music is a “essential aspect of existence” that “we’ve all been lacking in our lives.”

During the interview, the singer stated, “I think it’s extremely fun as an artist to be able create cultivate experience for people.”

Rodrigo, who is a major Lorde fan, also spoke about how the New Zealander singer has influenced her, particularly after seeing her perform live at the Staples Center for the “Melodrama” tour.

According to the “driving license” singer, she and her friends went to the venue and were crying during the event, when everyone was just “feeling everything together.”

She explained, “Like 10,000 people were simply feeling the exact same emotions as each other.” “And I remember thinking to myself, ‘Wow, that was such a fantastic experience.’ I aspire to be the kind of artist who can truly grow these emotions on such a grand scale. So, maybe, when I go on tour, I’ll do that.”

Rodrigo went on to say that she is excited to write more music.

She continued, “Suddenly, I can work with whomever I want to work with now,” which she described as “so crazy and going to be a really fun thing to explore.”

On May 21, the singer released her first studio album, “Sour.” There are 11 tracks on the album.