Olivia Rodrigo Net Worth: The ‘HSMTMTS’ Singer Probably Earned $20,000 Per Episode.

Olivia Rodrigo, an actress and singer who rose to stardom on Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” is a billionaire at the age of 18.

The young star’s income, which has soared since the start of the year, is mostly due to her burgeoning singing career. Her earnings as one of Disney’s top stars, on the other hand, aren’t bad. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth is believed to be at $5 million.

In the iconic Disney Channel series “HSMTMTS,” Rodrigo portrays Nini Salazar Roberts, a talented singer and actor. In the show, she also sang the songs “Just for a Moment” and “All I Want.”

The Filipino-American actress, who grew up in Temecula, California, also played Paige Olvera, a guitarist with a huge YouTube channel, in another Disney series, “Bizaardvark.”

Rodrigo’s actual income from her Disney acting career is undisclosed, but according to Cosmopolitan, she receives up to $20,000 every episode.

Rodrigo has also appeared in “New Girl” and “American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success” episodes.

Rodrigo’s large fortune was established at a young age by her singing success, in addition to her acting profession.

The singer captivated the world with her heartache songs “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U” even before her record-breaking album “Sour” was published in May.

Her debut track “Drivers License” topped the charts this year and has recently crossed 1 billion Spotify listens.

The song, which was released on January 8, 2021, twice broke Spotify’s record for non-holiday songs with the most daily streams. On January 11, there were 15.17 million streams, and on January 12, there were 17.01 million listens.

Spotify pays $0.003 per stream, whereas Apple Music and Deezer pay between $0.006 and $0.007 per stream, according to Orpheus Audio Academy’s research.

Rodrigo has 19.9 million Instagram followers, 1.5 million Twitter followers, 11.7 million Tiktok followers, and 8.12 million YouTube subscribers as of this writing.