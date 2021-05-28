Olivia Rodrigo: How Did She Become Famous?

Many people toil for years before becoming well-known. Olivia Rodrigo, on the other hand, is a rare star who appears to have gotten to the top with ease. Despite the fact that she was born into a typical household far from the spotlights of Hollywood, she seemed destined to be a celebrity from an early age.

What happened to make her the prodigy she is now? Here’s what you need to know about her meteoric journey to popularity.

She felt compelled to take the stage.

Rodrigo is a unique musician in a number of ways. She grew up in a family with no musicians, despite her talent and strong love of music. But, according to Elle, she has always been fascinated to music, even as a child.

Her parents took her to see Jennifer Dustman, a local voice instructor, when she was five years old.

She exclaimed, “I just wanted to giggle because it was so fantastic.” “’What do you think?’ says her mother. ‘Is she any good?’ ‘Um, yeah,’ I replied.

When Dustman first began coaching Rodrigo, she stated that her student “ought to get onstage.” As a result, she began registering her for talent shows and public appearances. Rodrigo is a singer who also knows how to play the guitar.

Her father insisted that she take piano lessons when she was nine years old. She first despised it and claimed that she would cry before each lesson. However, the experience taught her the craft of songwriting, and she soon began creating her own songs.

Olivia Rodrigo began her career with a bang.

Rodrigo began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age. According to Time, she starred in Grace Stirs Up Success, an American Girl film, when she was ten years old.