Olivia Rodrigo has the ideal’sour’ song for one of the ‘Twilight’ characters, and the official ‘Twilight’ account has responded.

Since its release on May 21, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, has dominated the social media debate. It’s also all that anyone can listen to. The songs are also at the top of the charts, indicating that they are true. After that, she did a Twitter Q&A and disclosed one Twilight tie-in after a fan inquired. It’s understandable, given Rodrigo’s enthusiasm for the franchise.

Olivia Rodrigo answered fans’ questions on Twitter, revealing which “Sour” song is ideal for a “Twilight” character.

1 Reason Olivia Rodrigo Didn’t Sample Taylor Swift’s Music on “Sour,” Instead Using It in a Different Way

Rodrigo’s Sour launched to a lot of fanfare, as previously noted. On May 25, Forbes noted that the performance of her first three songs had a direct correlation to the popularity of the entire album. Every every song from Sour charted on Spotify’s “Top 50” USA Chart, according to them.

What’s more, based on the album’s praise and how well her tracks have already fared, Billboard is already expecting Rodrigo to “sweep” the Grammys next year with Sour.

Rodrigo did a Twitter Q&A on May 26 to celebrate his early — and most likely long-lasting — success, and one fan submitted a Twilight-related question.

I’m not sure, but Jacobs is definitely a traitor: https://t.co/eQxC6tnd6K

May 26, 2021 — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia Rodrigo)

“What do you think Edward and Bella’s favorite album songs will be?” they penned

“Idk but Jacobs is def traitor,” Rodrigo responded.

The song “Traitor” is one of the more depressing tracks on Sour, which is essentially a breakup record. The singer’s heart was broken by someone in the song. They didn’t necessarily cheat on her, but they didn’t give her much time to mourn their breakup before “running” off with someone else…. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.