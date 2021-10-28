Olivia Rodrigo Discusses Her White House Visit: “Crazy Stuff” [Video].

On a recent talk program, Olivia Rodrigo, who visited the White House and met President Joe Biden in July, detailed her “crazy” experience.

The 18-year-old singer told Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday that visiting the White House was a “honor,” “particularly to support such an important cause that I feel passionately about, and it was fantastic.”

Rodrigo paid a visit to the White House to promote COVID immunizations.

When asked about the images of her and Biden, 78, wearing sunglasses, the singer said that they were given to her along with other items during the interview.

She told Kimmel, “He genuinely gave them to me.” “He gave me a few gifts – he gave me those, some M&Ms, and an odd shoehorn. It was emblazoned with the presidential seal – I’m serious, it’s in my house.” A Twitter user provided photographs of the singer and the 46th President of the United States posing together while wearing the sunglasses she mentioned in the interview.

Rodrigo described the White House as the “coolest location on earth” and admitted she was afraid of damaging historic antiques such as George Washington’s dish.

“I was very hesitant to attend,” she explained, “but when I stepped in there, there were all these plates that George Washington used to have his meal on — and all this strange stuff, and I was afraid I was going to sneeze and damage such a beautiful relic.”

The artist, on the other hand, assured fans that she left without breaking anything.

In a video released on the President’s official Instagram account, Rodrigo advised people to get vaccinated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and commended Biden and Dr. Fauci’s work.

The teen singer advised everyone to talk to their family and friends who are terrified about vaccinations in the song.

Rodrigo made an appearance on the TV show “MTV PUSH” in May, and she also released a music video called “Brutal” on August 23. Nico Hiraga, Lukas Gage, and Wendy Wilkins appeared in the music video. She’s also a regular on the 2019 TV series “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.”