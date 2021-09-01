Olivia Plath, star of “Welcome to Plathville,” on feeling “relieved” after a miscarriage.

Olivia Plath is speaking out about a miscarriage she had in the past.

The “Welcome to Plathville” singer, who married husband Ethan Plath in October 2018, confessed in a TLC program clip on Tuesday that she had a miscarriage “a little while back.” She did acknowledge, though, that rather of being sad, she was “very thrilled” about her loss.

In the clip, the 23-year-old TLC reality star is quoted by Us Weekly as telling Ethan’s younger sister Moriah, “I felt like I was wrong for feeling that way, and I wish I’d had more people to talk to who could’ve been a sounding board or who could’ve had a different perspective, maybe, than what I was raised with.”

“I felt awful for being relieved, but I was really relieved because it was a wake-up call that, like, ‘I’m not ready to have a kid,’” she explained. ‘I don’t want a child.’

Olivia also stated that her 23-year-old spouse was “just as relieved” as she was when she informed him of the loss.

Ethan told Us Weekly on Tuesday that they weren’t ready to start a family. They want to wait “a few years” before starting a family, he says, and they want to “travel around a bit” first.

Kim and Barry Plath, Ethan’s parents, have a long-running animosity with the couple. Olivia’s marriage was recently speculated to be in trouble when she published images without her wedding ring. She did affirm, though, that they are still together.

The different speculations surrounding their marriage “really kind of placed pressure on us in the early phases of when we were just getting to know each other,” Olivia told Us Weekly.

Olivia also addressed the reports about her and Ethan’s marriage problems on Instagram after a follower inquired if they were still together. She said they’re “still married” and explained why she wasn’t wearing her wedding band in other photos.

“People make so many assumptions about me since I don’t always wear my wedding ring,” she wrote.

"For two reasons, I wear my ring occasionally and don't other times: a) forgetfulness. I take it off when I sleep, shower, cook, hike/adventure, and so on, and I frequently forget to put it back on. And b) I often don't wear my ring when I travel alone because I'm terrified of being robbed or forgetting about it.