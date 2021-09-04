Olivia Munn Steps Out Without Boyfriend John Mulaney, Fueling Pregnancy Rumors

After being pictured in Los Angeles without her boyfriend, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn fueled pregnancy speculations.

According to photographs obtained by Page Six, the 41-year-old star of “X-Men: Apocalypse” came out in L.A. alone Thursday wearing loose brown sweatpants, a black crewneck sweatshirt, and red sandals. She accessorized her laid-back look with glasses and a black face mask.

Munn was seen walking through a parking garage with her phone in her hand in the photos.

However, soon after the photos were released, many speculated that Munn was pregnant with Mulaney’s child, with some claiming that the actress appeared to be carrying a baby bump in the shots.

One guy tweeted, “Olivia Munn is soooo pregnant.” Another added, “I can’t believe Olivia Munn’s pregnancy with John Mulaney wasn’t simply a crazy fan conspiracy…”

“I took ‘Olivia Munn being pregnant with John Mulaney’ at face value and said to myself, ‘Well, OK, it’s 2021.’ “I guess anything can happen,” said a third Twitter user.

“Word on the street is that Olivia Munn, who is dating John Mulaney, is expecting a child. Another user added, “OMFG I’m going to die, I feel so horrible for his ex.”

A TikTok video suggesting Munn is pregnant with Mulaney’s child went viral in June. @celebritymemoirbookclub, a New York City comedy team, said in the video that they were not in the “Saturday Night Live” star’s circle but were informed of the pregnancy rumor by someone who was.

The comedy duo reuploaded the TikTok video on Friday, along with new photographs of Munn from Page Six.

@celebritymemoirbookclub ##duet Please pardon my photographic abilities. I’m at the US Open, but my main priority is journalism.

In May, Mulaney and his estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler announced their divorce. Three months before to their declaration, sources told Page Six that he had requested a divorce.

Tendler wrote in a statement to People, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.” “As he continues his rehabilitation, I wish him strength and success.”

An alleged person close to Mulaney and Munn revealed to People that they were dating shortly after their separation.

Munn has long been vocal about her admiration for Mulaney. They met several times at weddings, according to her, and she was infatuated with chatting to him.

“I was at a wedding with you and your fiancée, and I was like, ‘Oh, my god, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner?’ Brief News from Washington Newsday.