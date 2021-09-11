Olivia Munn Speaks Out About Her Pregnancy With Boyfriend John Mulaney, Saying, “I’m Feeling Really Good.”

Olivia Munn is speaking out about her pregnancy for the first time.

Munn, 41, fuelled pregnancy rumors when she was spotted with what seemed to be a baby bump earlier this month. During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday, her boyfriend, John Mulaney, disclosed that they are expecting their first child together.

Munn expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from other mothers in the wake of her boyfriend’s revelation.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress told Access Daily, “I’m feeling really fantastic and the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing.” “There has been a sizable mom tribe that has shown here. I’d heard about it before, but they really show up in force.”

“There’s a very amazing dad tribe, too,” the actress concluded. Everyone who comes up is quite encouraging, which means a lot to me.”

Munn also disclosed that they have yet to discover their baby’s gender. They could just wait till her delivery to find out, she said.

“I haven’t decided whether I’ll find out or not, but I’ll think about it. It’s a pleasant surprise to learn. “In life, there are relatively few surprises,” she added.

The star of “Love Wedding Repeat” also revealed that her dogs are unaware that she is expecting a child. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised. People say your dogs can sense things like that, but they’ve been walking right over my stomach. They don’t seem to mind,” she continued.

According to Mulaney, Munn and Mulaney began dating after he divorced his estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler. The “Saturday Night Live” alum gave a timeline of their relationship in his Tuesday interview.

“Isn’t it September already? He told Seth Meyers, “I went to treatment in September, I got out in October, and I moved out of my house from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler].” “Then I went to Los Angeles in the spring and met and began seeing a great woman named Olivia.”

“I got into this very wonderful relationship with someone fantastic. We’re also expecting a child together. “Olivia and this kid have helped save me from myself in my early path out of recovery,” he stated, adding, “I was frightened when I was going to break the news.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Tendler recently told Page Six that Munn's pregnancy may be difficult for her to accept. When Tendler and I were dating,