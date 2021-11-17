Olivia Munn Responds to ‘Incorrect’ Relationship Rumors With John Mulaney: ‘It’s Easier To Blame Me,’ says the narrator.

Olivia Munn has chosen to disregard the different rumors about her relationship with John Mulaney in order to focus on her own health throughout her pregnancy.

Munn, 41, recently told the Los Angeles Times about her pregnancy. The soon-to-be mother also addressed allegations about her relationship with the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

“Having people assume incorrectly about things and having rumors run rampant in one way is definitely not unfamiliar to me,” she told the site. “They believe they have a thorough understanding of our relationship. When they don’t, that is. No one could possibly know about any of his previous relationships or our current one.” Because she didn’t want to “feed into a narrative that’s just not accurate,” the “X-Men: Apocalypse” star chose not to debunk the accusations and instead let them stand. It’s pointless to explain to the public because they “ignore fairly explicit public indicators and actions that absolutely contradict the false narrative,” according to her. “It’s easier to blame me for whatever reason,” she said. “If I say anything, I risk being accused of being clumsy or not expressing the truth. For me, the only way to win is to take a step back and not play the game at all.” Munn is vulnerable, and there are times when she wishes she could just turn off the lights. As a result, she made the decision to seal her doors to such rumors and focus on herself and her kid.

In September, the comedian revealed that he and Munn were having their first child together on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” He also provided a timeline for his divorce with Anna Marie Tendler and when he met Munn.

Mulaney went to treatment in September 2020 and was released after a month, according to him. Then he moved out of his shared apartment with Tendler and headed to Los Angeles in the spring, where he met Munn. The netizens, on the other hand, were not impressed by his narrative, and many suspected him of cheating on Tendler. A TikTok video suggesting Munn was pregnant was already making the rounds online before Mulaney announced her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Mulaney changed lawyers and engaged John Teitler, whose New York legal practice, Teitler & Teitler, is known for handling high-stakes divorce cases. He allegedly wanted to get the divorce over with as soon as possible before the birth of their child.