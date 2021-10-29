Olivia Munn Discusses Her Pregnancy Battles: ‘It’s Just So Difficult.’

Olivia Munn opened up about her difficulties during her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old “X-Men: Apocalypse” star spoke on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw.” During her guest appearance, she stated that she felt pressured to maintain “perfection” throughout her pregnancy.

Munn claims that a friend contacted her after learning of her pregnancy to ask for dress tips because she had “amazing taste.” Munn, on the other hand, didn’t feel as well as she did before she became pregnant. “It’s just so hard,” she told Us Weekly, “because when I Google streetwear pregnancy, a lot of it comes up with these amazing ladies who are really slender, have this small bump, and everything is effortless.” “They’re dressed the same… yet I’m not in the same mood.” She went on to say, “‘Oh, if I’m not doing pregnancy well, if I’m not appearing trendy, cool, and effortless, and if my body is changing like this, that means I’m failing,’ I thought. That suggests I’m already doing things incorrectly.'” Munn went on to say that it was something she had to deal with when she first became famous. People would tell her she was too big to be on television, so she would undereat. She stated that she tried to fit in with society’s expectations, and that the unfavorable comments are a “daily” reminder. Her pregnancy has also brought up those feelings, which she finds difficult to deal with because there are so many images of what appears to be perfection.

Munn also revealed that some of her acquaintances didn’t think she’d be a “good enough mother.” “It’s already hard enough to feel like you’re not good enough,” the “Newsroom” star said, and people and the world only make it worse by refusing to let you forgive yourself.

Meanwhile, several of Munn’s acquaintances discussed her friendship with the “SNL” actor with Us Weekly. They don’t envision Mulaney and Munn together in a year since “they have an unsatisfactory connection from the start,” according to them. They did believe, though, that if the couple ever divorced, they would still be excellent parents.