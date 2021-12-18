Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are expecting a baby boy, according to reports.

Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, welcomed a newborn boy on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, according to TMZ, which cited unnamed people “with direct knowledge” of the situation.

The couple has yet to confirm the birth of their child. Other than the infant boy’s name and birth date, no other information has been released.

Mulaney and Munn’s child is their first. The comic and his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler began dating earlier this year, just after the comedian announced his divorce.

When he appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in September, the former “Saturday Night Live” writer announced the “X-Men: Apocalypse” star’s pregnancy.

“I got into a pretty great relationship with someone amazing. We’re also expecting a child together. When I was going to break the news, I was nervous!” Mulaney explained.

Munn was caught with a baby bump while running errands just days before he made his announcement. Neither of them had publicly disclosed their relationship at the time.

The “Predator” actress recently acknowledged that she and the stand-up comedian were “scared” to become parents, but that social media has been helpful in terms of preparing for their child’s arrival.

“We discuss the same topics. Which rocker is it? What kind of crib do you use for the baby? What is the baby’s outfit?” Last month, she stated on the “Today” show. “Honestly, thank God for Instagram, Facebook, and blogs because there are so many women who put out such amazing information, and it’s been a lifesaver for me.” Munn and Mulaney first ignited dating rumors in May, and they were first pictured together in public the following month. They appeared to be having a nice time while eating lunch.

Mulaney’s connection with Munn was then questioned by numerous fans and social media users, as news of their dating came shortly after it was announced that he and Tendler were divorcing.

Mulaney told Seth Meyers that he went to treatment in September of last year, was released a month later, and then moved out of the house he shared with Tendler shortly after. According to the comic, he relapsed on drugs shortly after hosting “Saturday Night Live” on Halloween last year and went to rehab, where he completed a two-month program in February.

