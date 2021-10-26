Olivia Jade Has Been ‘Harder’ On Herself Since The College Admissions Scandal: ‘I’m So Terrified,’ she says.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is still dealing with the consequences of the college admissions controversy.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, the 22-year-old beauty influencer’s parents, have completed their prison sentences for their roles in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal.

Olivia Jade returned to the spotlight on “Dancing With the Stars,” while Loughlin will soon return to television.

However, because of cancel culture, the social media star stated on her new iHeart Radio podcast “Conversations with Olivia Jade” that she still becomes “so nervous” when coming up about the scandal.

“”Oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes out the wrong way, am I going to get canceled again?” Olivia Jade wondered.

It truly leaves an indelible impression on the psyche.”

Olivia Jade told Beverly Hills, California-based psychologist Hillary Goldsher that she often feels like she’s walking “on eggshells” when she speaks because she’s afraid of saying something inappropriate. “I just want to make it plain to everybody listening that I’m not trying to be a victim,” she added.

Olivia Jade also confessed that, as a result of the controversy, she has changed dramatically, “and not always in a positive manner.” She believes she has “much tougher days” or is “far tougher on herself” than she was previously.

“I’m terrified of Googling up my name and discovering that something awful has occurred, and I’m the perpetrator. And it’ll be this huge thing that explodes up in my face once more “she went on.

The “DWTS” contestant admitted that there was a time when she felt she didn’t deserve a second chance and planned to “shut down” completely.

Olivia Jade went on to say that counseling has helped her manage with her problems, and that she has sought advice for others who may be going through anything similar. They were encouraged by the psychologist to avoid negative self-talk and instead speak to themselves as they would their own daughters or younger sisters.

Olivia Jade shared her delight over her mother’s return to acting earlier this month, telling Entertainment Tonight that she’s “very excited for her.”

Olivia Jade shared her delight over her mother's return to acting earlier this month, telling Entertainment Tonight that she's "very excited for her."

After serving a two-month sentence for scheming to have her kids admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, the "Full House" actress was released from federal prison in Dublin, California, in December 2020.