Olivia Jade Giannulli and boyfriend Jackson Guthy have broken up for the second time after reconciling two years ago.

Olivia Jade Giannulli has broken up with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

According to Us Weekly, the 21-year-old YouTuber announced their breakup in an Instagram Story Q&A with fans on Thursday. “Are you single?” one of her fans inquired, to which she responded, “Yes, I am.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter responded with a photo of herself smiling with one arm raised in the air.

Olivia also gave dating advise to ladies in their twenties during the Q&A. “You’re still so young!” exclaims the narrator. Have fun, stay safe, and let the cosmos take care of the rest. She wrote, “What is meant to be will be.”

“Alright it’s time for me to go off the computer now lol,” the influencer said when another follower suggested they go on a date because she’s single.

Olivia and Guthy, 25, previously parted in 2019 in the aftermath of the college admissions scandal, in which her parents were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to obtain a slot at the University of Southern California for Olivia and her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22.

At the time, an unnamed source informed Us Weekly that “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all starting to be too much for him.”

“It wasn’t damaging his work, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen with Olivia in public was difficult.”

Despite their breakup, a source informed the magazine that the singer-songwriter continued to support Olivia Jade in any way he could during her family’s legal issues.

“Jackson has always been supportive of Olivia. He tries to be supportive in any way he can, whether it’s a quick coffee run or simply being physically close to her. Given the insane amount of attention they’re getting right now, it hasn’t always been easy,” a source stated in 2019.

In August of that year, the couple resumed their romance. Guthy was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence a month after they reunited, but she persisted with him. Later that month, they were caught holding hands at Los Angeles’ Delilah restaurant.

For her role in the college admissions fraud, Olivia’s mother was sentenced to two months in jail, two years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service. A $150,000 punishment was also imposed on Loughlin. Her husband, a fashion designer, received a five-month term, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $250,000 fine.

