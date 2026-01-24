Olivia Dean Takes Top Spot in Triple J Hottest 100 Countdown

The annual triple j Hottest 100 countdown for 2025 culminated on January 24, 2026, with British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean securing the number one position with her hit song “Man I Need.” The highly anticipated event, which has become an Australian tradition, saw millions of votes cast across the globe, making for one of the most competitive years in recent memory.
This year’s countdown set a new standard, with 26 debut entries and a record-breaking number of back-to-back appearances by artists. The final result was a blend of fresh talent and returning favorites, ensuring that the list showcased both emerging voices and established stars. Olivia Dean, whose emotional lyrics and soulful sound resonated deeply with listeners, enjoyed a remarkable presence throughout the chart. Alongside her top entry, “Man I Need,” she also claimed spots within the top ten with “Nice to Each Other” and earned additional recognition with “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” and “Lady Lady.” This broad appeal confirmed her dominant place in the 2025 countdown.
Community Spirit Fuels Triple J’s Hottest 100
This year’s countdown wasn’t just about music—it was also about unity. Australians from all walks of life tuned in to the live broadcast, creating a communal atmosphere that blended backyard barbecues with beachside parties. Fans shared their excitement on social media, discussing surprises and speculating on the final ranking as each new entry was announced. For many, the Hottest 100 serves as a cultural touchstone, a moment to reflect on the music that defined their year.
The event also made a significant charitable impact, with triple j once again partnering with the We Are Mobilise foundation to raise funds for homelessness relief. More than $176,000 was generated, showcasing the power of music to drive positive change in the community.
As the 2025 Hottest 100 draws to a close, attention now shifts to the upcoming Hottest 200, which will air from January 27 to January 30, featuring daily top tracks leading up to the final broadcast on January 31. For many, the Hottest 100 will remain a cherished celebration of music, and for Olivia Dean, this year’s victory marks a high point in her career as she prepares for the future ahead.