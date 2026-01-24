Olivia Dean Takes Top Spot in Triple J Hottest 100 Countdown

The annual triple j Hottest 100 countdown for 2025 culminated on January 24, 2026, with British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean securing the number one position with her hit song “Man I Need.” The highly anticipated event, which has become an Australian tradition, saw millions of votes cast across the globe, making for one of the most competitive years in recent memory.

This year’s countdown set a new standard, with 26 debut entries and a record-breaking number of back-to-back appearances by artists. The final result was a blend of fresh talent and returning favorites, ensuring that the list showcased both emerging voices and established stars. Olivia Dean, whose emotional lyrics and soulful sound resonated deeply with listeners, enjoyed a remarkable presence throughout the chart. Alongside her top entry, “Man I Need,” she also claimed spots within the top ten with “Nice to Each Other” and earned additional recognition with “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” and “Lady Lady.” This broad appeal confirmed her dominant place in the 2025 countdown.

Community Spirit Fuels Triple J’s Hottest 100