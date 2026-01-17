Olivia Dean Extends Historic ARIA Run as Kid LAROI Returns

Australia’s music charts opened 2026 with a reshuffle at the top, as British singer Olivia Dean extended a record-setting run while Sydney-born star The Kid LAROI surged back into contention with a major comeback release. The latest ARIA results underscored a highly competitive start to the year, blending local momentum with strong international influence.

ARIA charts signal fierce start to 2026

On January 16, 2026, The Kid LAROI re-entered the Australian Albums chart in emphatic fashion. His second studio album, Before I Forget, debuted at No. 1 on the Australian Albums chart and landed at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums list, sitting just behind Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving. The result marked another milestone in LAROI’s career, which first reached No. 1 in 2021 with the EP F*ck Love, making him the youngest Australian solo artist to top the chart at age 17. His 2023 album The First Time had previously peaked at No. 3.

Dean, however, continued to set the pace. As of January 17, 2026, The Art of Loving had returned to No. 1 for a seventh non-consecutive week. That achievement makes it the longest-running chart-topper by an English female artist since Adele’s 30, which logged seven weeks between 2021 and 2022. Dean’s dominance also stretched to the singles chart, where “Man I Need” held No. 1 for a ninth week, the longest reign since Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” spent 12 weeks at the summit in early 2023.

The broader chart picture reflected a mix of established stars and new arrivals. US country artist Zach Bryan debuted at No. 4 with With Heaven On Top, while Melbourne singer-songwriter Steph Strings entered at No. 17 with her debut album Feel Alive. On the singles list, Dean remained out front, followed by Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” and Djo’s “End Of Beginning.”

LAROI’s renewed chart impact followed a return to Australia in November 2025 for an exclusive Spotify showcase held just ahead of ARIA Week, a homecoming performance that highlighted his ongoing pull with local audiences even as his career remains largely international.

Global recognition builds beyond the charts

Dean’s momentum has not been limited to Australia. While her 2023 debut album Messy established her reputation in the UK, 2025 proved to be her global breakthrough. A Billboard podcast episode released on January 16, 2026, described her past year as a “crescendo,” naming her 2025 Rookie of the Year and pointing to a series of turning points, including a last-minute stadium tour opening slot and a run of hit singles that translated critical praise into mainstream success.

That ascent is set to be highlighted again later this spring. When nominations for the 2026 MOBO Awards were announced on January 16, Dean and Little Simz emerged as leading contenders, topping categories including Album of the Year and Best Female Act. The ceremony, celebrating music of Black origin, is scheduled for March 26, 2026, at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, marking both the awards’ 30th anniversary and the first time the event will be staged in the city. Other nominees include Central Cee, FLO, PinkPantheress and Skepta.

Together, the chart results and award recognition point to a wider moment for UK and Australian artists alike. Dean’s run is already being measured against the benchmarks set by Adele, while LAROI’s early success continues to echo the rapid breakthroughs of past Australian exports. With the MOBO Awards ahead and the ARIA charts setting the early narrative of the year, both artists enter 2026 positioned to shape the next phase of the pop landscape.

For now, Dean’s extended stay at No. 1 and LAROI’s high-profile return illustrate how quickly the balance can shift at the top of the charts. As new releases arrive and award season gathers pace, Australia’s rankings remain a closely watched indicator of what, and who, is breaking through.