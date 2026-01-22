Olivia Dean and Lola Young Lead a Landmark Brit Awards 2026

The Brit Awards are set for a historic night in 2026 as the prestigious ceremony makes its first-ever move to Manchester, marking a dramatic shift in both location and the competitive field. With nominations now revealed, the event promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, filled with surprises, snubs, and a host of talented nominees that reflect the dynamic evolution of British music.

New Beginnings for the Brits in Manchester

For the first time in nearly fifty years, the Brit Awards will not be held in London but instead at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena, a move that signifies more than just a change of scenery. Scheduled for February 28, 2026, the ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX, and industry insiders are already buzzing about what this relocation symbolizes. It’s a bold new direction for an event that has long called London home, reflecting the evolving cultural and musical landscape of the UK. As Stacey Tang of Sony Music, chair of the organizing committee, noted, the shift highlights the need to “take stock” after British artists like Olivia Dean, Lola Young, and Central Cee have found significant global success.

The nominations for this year’s awards reflect that changing landscape. Olivia Dean and Lola Young, both graduates of the Brit School, are leading the charge with five nominations each. Dean’s impressive list of nods includes Song of the Year (twice), Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop Act, while Young’s accolades span Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist, Best Alternative/Rock Act, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for her hit “Messy.” Both artists have seen their international profiles soar, and their recognition underscores the growing prominence of British women in music.

“It feels crazy,” Dean told the Brit Awards of her multiple nominations. “It would be crazy to be nominated for just one.” Young’s recognition as a major contender alongside Dean highlights a banner year for the UK’s music scene, which is more diverse and competitive than ever before.

International Artists and Major Controversies

The 2026 Brit Awards nominations are also notable for the inclusion of a variety of international stars. Hollywood’s Cynthia Erivo and the K-Pop-inspired group Demon Hunters have earned nominations in the international categories, with global pop giants Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan facing off for International Artist of the Year. Other international group nominees include the critically acclaimed Geese, Tame Impala, and Turnstile.

Perhaps the most closely watched category is Album of the Year, which sees fierce competition from Dean’s “The Art of Loving,” Sam Fender’s “People Watching,” Dave’s “The Boy Who Played The Harp,” Lily Allen’s “West End Girl,” and Wolf Alice’s “The Clearing.” This diverse list of nominees includes both veteran and breakthrough artists, making predictions difficult.

Among the veterans, indie band Pulp is back in the race for Best Group for the first time since 1996, while Sam Fender, fresh off his 2025 Mercury Prize win, hopes to claim Best Alternative/Rock Act for a second consecutive year. Despite these high points, the 2026 nominations have not been without controversy. Long-time Brit Awards favorite Ed Sheeran, for instance, earned just a single nomination this year for Song of the Year with “Azizam,” despite the success of his recent album and comeback. Fans and critics alike have noted that Sheeran’s presence in the awards has noticeably waned, suggesting a shift in the Brit Awards’ priorities.

Justin Bieber, despite a Grammy win and a chart-topping album in 2025, failed to secure any nominations, as did Florence The Machine, whose highly acclaimed 2025 album “Everybody Scream” was notably absent from the list. Yungblud, who had a breakthrough year, also missed out on recognition. Meanwhile, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny finally received his first-ever Brit nomination for International Artist of the Year, a long-awaited acknowledgment for his global influence.

The rise of newcomers like Geese, Jacob Alon, and Gracie Abrams highlights the increasing diversity of the nominees and the broadening scope of the awards. Geese’s “Getting Killed” album and Alon’s folk stylings have earned them spots in the nominations, while Abrams, who was snubbed in 2025 despite major chart success, returns this year with a nod for International Song of the Year.

The genre categories are also fiercely contested, with Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, and Blood Orange vying for Best Alternative/Rock Act and Fred again.., Skepta