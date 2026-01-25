Olivia Atwood and Bradley Dack Announce Split Following Trust Issues

Olivia Atwood has reportedly split from her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, following a breach of trust. The couple, who wed in June 2023, are said to be taking time apart due to serious relationship concerns. Sources close to the couple have confirmed that the split was prompted by personal issues related to trust.

Trust Issues Emerge After Less Than a Year of Marriage

In a statement to the press, an insider shared that the trust issues between Atwood, 34, and Dack, 29, had been simmering for some time. Though the couple had been one of the more high-profile pairs in the celebrity and sports worlds, the cracks in their relationship became apparent in recent months.

The insider went on to describe Atwood as “heartbroken” over the situation, noting that the pair’s once-promising marriage had been severely impacted. Despite their apparent closeness during their wedding in 2023, the strain in their relationship has now led to their separation.

Neither Atwood nor Dack have publicly commented on the reasons behind their split, though the media has speculated that personal issues in their relationship have intensified over time. The couple’s last public appearance together was in December, sparking further speculation about the status of their marriage.