Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack Announce Split After Trust Issues

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack have confirmed their separation after two years of marriage, citing a significant breach of trust as the primary cause. The split, reported on January 24, 2026, comes after months of growing strain in their relationship, a source revealed to The Sun and Daily Mail.

The former Love Island star and ITV presenter, Olivia, and footballer Bradley, tied the knot in June 2023 after a decade-long, on-and-off relationship. However, despite their lavish wedding and public displays of affection, their marriage began to falter in the summer of 2025, with Olivia describing it as a “really bad summer” in an earlier podcast episode. She admitted that the difficulties in their relationship were partly due to mounting external pressures, including Bradley’s infidelity in their past.

Public Strain and Separation

While both parties have remained tight-lipped about the details of their split, sources confirmed that Bradley’s actions had broken Olivia’s trust. The couple had been close for over a decade, and their personal lives had been highly publicized, including their engagement in 2019 and their wedding, which was aired in a special ITV documentary.

Olivia opened up about the challenges of marriage on several occasions, most notably in 2025, when she reflected on the difficulties of maintaining a long-term relationship. “Marriage is really fking hard,” she remarked on her podcast, acknowledging that the pressures of public life and personal issues had taken a toll. Their respective careers, with Olivia based in London and Bradley’s football commitments requiring frequent travel, only added to the strain.

Despite attempting to reconcile their differences, including relocating to London after selling their £1 million Cheshire home in late 2025, the couple found it increasingly difficult to navigate their evolving lives. Olivia shared her emotional attachment to the house, stating it had been “our family home,” but admitted that “Cheshire doesn’t work for us anymore.” Their conflicting schedules made it hard for them to spend time together, with Olivia often alone in their South London apartment.

Public Appearances and Ongoing Careers

Before the split was publicly confirmed, the couple had made a joint appearance at the premiere of Olivia’s ITV show, *Getting Filthy Rich*, just days prior. Yet, Olivia had already begun hinting at marital struggles on New Year’s Eve, joking on a podcast that her resolution to “be a better wife” in 2026 was unlikely to come to fruition. “How could I be worse?” she quipped, reflecting her self-awareness and the ongoing difficulties in her personal life.

Bradley has largely remained silent on the matter, focusing on his football career. On the day the split news broke, he helped Gillingham secure a 3-0 victory at Harrogate. While both Olivia and Bradley’s representatives declined to comment publicly, the couple’s separation marks the end of a relationship that had captivated fans for years.

As both Olivia and Bradley continue their respective careers, their shared history remains part of their public narrative. Olivia’s rise as a prominent TV figure and Bradley’s ongoing football career stand as separate paths, but their past together will continue to make headlines.