Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be taking a jab at Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for their penalties against Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to have taken a dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp over the Red Devils’ penalty count last season.

Last season, United received 11 penalty kicks in the Premier League, with only Leicester City (12) receiving more in the entire league.

Liverpool, on the other hand, was given six chances to convert from 12-yards.

The Reds’ 1-0 loss to Southampton in January is an example of a game in which Klopp’s side was unlucky not to be given a penalty after two clear requests were turned down throughout the game.

After the game, Klopp likened Liverpool’s fortunes to United’s, saying, “United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years.”

However, things haven’t been the same this season, with the Red Devils yet to take a penalty in the Premier League.

United had two penalty appeals turned down against West Ham United last weekend, as well as another incident during their Carabao Cup loss to the Hammers on Wednesday, and Solskjaer is sure that Klopp’s comments from last season have harmed his side.

“All we can do now is hope for the best,” Solskjaer remarked. “In the last two games, we should have had three penalties.

“Last year, there was a manager who was concerned about us getting pens, and it appears that judgments have become more difficult to make since then.

“Since then, I’ve noticed a significant improvement. We just have to trust the officials, and maybe they’ll make the correct decisions soon.”