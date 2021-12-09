Old Liverpool ‘eyesores’ that were relegated to the past.

Liverpool is a city that is always evolving and changing.

There are lots of city attractions that have been entirely modified in recent memory, from the unsightly bridge that used to stand across the Strand to the derelict pubs that have been brought back into public usage.

People’s preferences vary over time, and new ways of life necessitate new features in our structures and public places.

This means that structures that we wouldn’t have given a second thought to before can now appear to be eyesores.

Weeks before the murders, a whistleblower claims he informed GMP about ‘out of control’ Dale Cregan.

Most of us may recall the abandoned, decrepit, and deteriorating structures that used to be eyesores in our city center during our lifetimes.

Some of these facilities have since been removed to make way for new construction, while others have been repurposed into thriving venues.

It’s wonderful to see abandoned buildings and unsightly eyesores repurposed or transformed into something new and intriguing.

The face of the city has changed dramatically in the 20 years since 2000, thanks to some remarkable new projects and the revitalization of historic structures.

It’s nearly impossible to recognize these sights as part of the metropolis we see now while reminiscing about how they used to appear.

We took a look back at some of the structures and buildings that were once considered “eyesores” in need of substantial rehabilitation.

The Whitehouse bar, on the junction of Duke and Berry Streets, had been vacant for years and had fallen into disrepair.

When Banksy painted a big rat on the side of the then-derelict tavern as part of the Liverpool Biennial in 2004, it became a municipal landmark.

When the abandoned building was refurbished and converted into a restaurant, the 30-foot-high artwork was removed and transported to London, where it was displayed in a pub.

The council described the artwork as “an unlawful addition to a listed property,” and said it had given Ascot Property Group a £307,000 grant through the Townscape Heritage Initiative to help restore historic structures.

The old Whitehouse is a Grade II listed structure. “The summary has come to an end.”