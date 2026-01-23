Ofsted Chief Calls for Swift Action on Social Media Ban for Children

Sir Martyn Oliver, the chief inspector of schools watchdog Ofsted, has expressed regret over the delayed consultation on banning social media for under-16s, stating that he would have acted sooner. Speaking at the Bett UK conference, Oliver emphasized the importance of children experiencing their childhoods away from the pervasive influence of screens. The government’s recent decision to introduce a consultation on social media bans is being seen as a crucial step in regulating digital spaces, but Oliver believes it comes too late.

Calls for Immediate Action

The ongoing debate surrounding children’s social media usage has gained significant momentum, particularly after peers in the House of Lords are set to discuss an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. This amendment, which would raise the minimum age for social media use to 16, has drawn support from various figures, including former schools minister Lord Nash. He argues that without swift action, society risks further harm, highlighting the urgent need for stronger regulations.

As part of the government’s latest measures, Ofsted inspectors will begin assessing schools’ policies on mobile phone use starting in April 2026. Oliver has stated that inspectors will ask students and staff about the enforcement of phone bans, with a focus on tackling poor behavior and bullying linked to screen use. “If we see it contributing to poor behavior, we will pull that thread,” he remarked. The initiative is part of a broader effort to address the effects of mobile phones on children’s well-being and learning environments.

The consultation on social media, announced earlier this week by Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, is set to run for three months, during which time the government will assess the potential benefits and drawbacks of a ban, including possible curfews and the risks associated with excessive screen time. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to base any future decisions on expert opinions and international evidence.

While some campaigners, including Hollywood actor Hugh Grant and bereaved mother Esther Ghey, have strongly endorsed the amendment, others have voiced concerns. Ghey, whose daughter Brianna was tragically murdered in 2023, had previously spoken out about the dangers of social media addiction, particularly the pressures of aspiring to online fame. However, opponents of the ban argue that a blanket approach could overlook the real responsibility of tech companies to ensure safe online environments for young users.

The debate has sparked strong reactions from both sides, with some experts warning that a ban might not address the root causes of the issue. Girlguiding chief executive Felicity Oswald has raised doubts about the effectiveness of such measures, asserting that simply removing access to social media may not solve underlying problems. Similarly, Baroness Kidron, a children’s rights advocate, criticized the government’s approach as insufficient and pledged her support for Lord Nash’s amendment in the upcoming debate.

Despite these reservations, the overwhelming support for action has led to calls for more decisive measures. The ongoing consultation is expected to conclude in the summer, with a report outlining potential next steps for regulating children’s online activity. The government’s focus on tackling addiction, limiting exposure to harmful content, and ensuring age restrictions are appropriately enforced reflects the growing urgency of this issue in protecting children’s digital safety.