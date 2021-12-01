‘Offensive’ and ‘inappropriate’ Christmas cards were criticised by Marks and Spencer.

When Orthodox Christian Laura Jansson saw the term “Merry Pigmas” plastered on the retail giant’s charity money wallets alongside images of Percy Pig wearing a Christmas hat, she was outraged.

On Facebook, the mother of four, who claims to be the daughter of a priest, lambasted the choice, asking if the chain would “change the name of another religion’s prophet with ‘pig’ for a laugh?”

Home Bargains has been chastised for its ‘offensive’ advertising. Laura, a published novelist with an Oxford theological degree, was inundated with messages from fellow Christians who were “offended” by the retailer’s decision.

Others, on the other hand, called those who were offended “snowflakes” and encouraged them to “get a grip.”

“Honestly, M&S – would you substitute the name of another religion’s prophet with ‘pig’ for a laugh?” Laura, from Oxford, wrote. “This is intolerable.” More than 200 people liked, shared, and commented on M&S’s Facebook post.

One card and two cash envelopes are included in the £5.50 pack of Merry Pigmas money wallets.

Shelter 24 percent, Breast Cancer Now 24 percent, Royal British Legion 24 percent, Macmillan Cancer Support 24 percent, and Marie Keating Foundation 4 percent will benefit from sales of the package, which will provide £200,000 to M&S partners.

Laura’s article was well-received by fellow Christians, who expressed their displeasure with the store’s choice.

“Absolutely offensive!” exclaimed Emma Woodgate. Imagine doing something similar with any other god! “We are a Christian nation!” exclaims the speaker. “Yes, I don’t agree with such ridicule at all,” Anthea Rochelle Christodoulou stated. Christmas is a time to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, not to commemorate anything else.

“Don’t celebrate Christmas if you aren’t celebrating Christ.” “You have angered me.” Others backed the store’s charitable offerings.

“Omg I’ve seen it all now,” Rachel Rowley said. “The ones who are outraged obviously are in cahoots with each other.” Get a handle on it, Percy the pig is their mascot!” “Get a grip,” Andy Annandale-Johnston said. It’s quite amusing. Don’t buy anything if you don’t want it in your home.” We reached out to Marks and Spencer for comment.