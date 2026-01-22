Odessa A’zion: Hollywood’s Rising Star on the Red Carpet

Odessa A’zion is making waves in Hollywood, and the actress is quickly emerging as a star to watch. Recently, A’zion has been garnering attention for her role in the critically acclaimed film Marty Supreme, alongside Timothée Chalamet. Her breakout performance has seen her nominated for several awards, and she’s taking full advantage of the spotlight with a well-executed PR blitz that has captured the public’s imagination.

The actress’ impressive fashion sense has also earned her a reputation as a style icon. From designing her own dresses to styling herself for the Golden Globes, A’zion has been turning heads on the red carpet. At the Marty Supreme premiere, she sported a daring Marc Jacobs suit, and she later wowed at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a custom Ott Dubai gown. A’zion’s bold fashion choices, including her custom L’Atelier 7474 dress that went viral, have only added to her growing fame.

The Rise of A’zion

Born in June 2000 as Odessa Zion Segall Adlon, A’zion grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry. Her mother, actress Pamela Adlon, and father, director Felix Adlon, are well-known names in Hollywood. This family background gave A’zion a front-row seat to the world of acting, but she was determined to carve out her own path. Despite her family’s influence, A’zion insisted on auditioning for roles just like any other aspiring actor. “I would never want anyone to think that I’m acting because of my mom,” she told WWD.

Her first major role came in the CBS series Fam, where she played Shannon, the rebellious younger sister to Nina Dobrev’s character. She later starred in the Netflix series Grand Army in 2020, where she portrayed a high school dance team member. By 2022, she had appeared in the US spinoff of the sitcom Ghosts and in the film Sitting in Bars with Cake on Prime Video.

2025 marked a pivotal year for A’zion with her role as Rachel Mizler, Timothée Chalamet’s on-off girlfriend, in Marty Supreme. The casting process for the film had A’zion reuniting with casting director Jennifer Venditti, who remembered her from a past audition for Euphoria. “The first time that [Timothée and I] met, we got together with [director] Josh at a little diner in New York,” A’zion recalled. The film’s portrayal of Rachel as a complex character who pulls off cons alongside Chalamet’s Marty resonated deeply with A’zion, who felt a personal connection to the role.

In addition to her breakout role, A’zion has been starring in the chaotic influencer comedy I Love LA, a project by Rachel Sennott. With her expanding acting portfolio, A’zion is clearly on the rise, and with her confidence, charisma, and sense of style, she has undoubtedly secured a bright future in Hollywood.