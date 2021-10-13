Oda Teases ‘One Piece,’ Draws Color Spread from Latest Shonen Jump Issue [Watch].

The team behind “One Piece” 1028, which featured the startling emergence of Sanji’s latent talents, released a video of how famed mangaka Eiichiro Oda drew the color spread of the latest Shonen Jump issue on Sunday.

The “One Piece” official Twitter account published a color spread from the latest Weekly Shonen Jump issue, which features Nami and Usopp, as well as the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates’ crew. A minute-long video of Oda’s process was also included in the account.

Fans can watch Nami and Usopp playing a video game against or with each other in the color spread. Other Straw Hats appear in the backdrop, dressed as renowned video game characters.

Jinbei, for example, wears an attire that resembles “Mario,” complete with the trademark overalls and the initial J on his cap. Zoro cosplays as Link from “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” while Franky appears as a cyborg version of “Donkey Kong.” Luffy, the protagonist of “One Piece,” resembles Ken from “Street Fighter,” but his hair and hands are engulfed in flames, evoking the mysterious Sun God Nikka, while Sanji cosplays as a “Metroid Droid.” Oda is reported to use digital art for the foundation of his creations before returning to more traditional approaches for the finishing touches.

The full color spread appears to be a nod to the popular video game “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which just released its final DLC character.

Meanwhile, “One Piece” has been on the market since 1997, but fans have had no idea what the gem is all about until now.

The mangaka teased readers about “One Piece” in a recent message to the “One Piece Knowledge King Competition,” even suggesting that the most knowledgeable fans might be able to supply the correct answer. The post was shared on Twitter by SandmanAP, a well-known industry insider.

The manga is on its 1028th chapter at the time of publication, while the TV anime version aired Episode 995 on October 10. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats are currently in Wano, fighting the fiercest beast Kaido and attempting to free the country from the yonko’s oppressive grip.